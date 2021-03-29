elver season

-
The only significant state fishery for baby eels in the United States has blown past records for value as high demand from overseas aquaculture companies…
Three more men were sentenced yesterday in the interstate baby eel poaching sting known as "Operation Broken Glass."The sting involves the upwards of 20…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine fishermen could soon learn how many pounds of baby eels they'll be able to catch next year for the worldwide sushi market. An arm…
By Patrick Whittle, The Associated PressPORTLAND, Maine - Federal regulators are cutting Maine fishermen's quota for lucrative baby eels by about 18…