-
PORTLAND, Maine - Former Maine House minority leader Emily Cain has been chosen to lead the pro-abortion rights PAC Emily's List. Cain replaces Jess…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Former Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidate Emily Cain has joined the leadership team of HistoryIT in Portland, a firm that…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidate Emily Cain said today that Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin let firefighters down when he…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Hillary Clinton's campaign is boosting efforts in several battleground states, including Maine, where at least one poll shows voter…
-
OAKLAND, Maine - Democratic congressional candidate Emily Cain has gained on U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in recent months in the 2nd Congressional District…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Republican Party has unearthed a video from Democrat Emily Cain’s primary campaign in 2014, and they are using it to attack her…
-
Former state Sen. Emily Cain raised more money than incumbent U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin during the last fundraising period. But the Democratic challenger…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Maine congressional hopeful Emily Cain says she's raised more than $385,000 in the first quarter, lifting her fundraising total over $1…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has raised nearly $380,000 in the latest reporting period to support his re-election bid.The…
-
WASHINGTON - Freshman Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin has only been casting votes in Washington for just over three months but already his…