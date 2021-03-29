-
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is extending the deadline for Maine lobstermen to replace boat engines so they emit less pollution.EPA Head…
Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced efforts to bar a class of chemicals used in refrigerators and air conditioning that are a growing…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced new rules that dramatically scale back protections for wetlands and streams.The changes had been…
The controversial rule change dramatically reduces pollution protections for many waterways. Farmers and builders approve, but environmental groups plan to challenge it.
The Trump Administration has been active with efforts to roll back some parts of federal clean air laws, which govern everything from coal-fired electric…
Home renovations can kick up dangerous dust from lead-based paint. A new report finds the Environmental Protection Agency is not adequately enforcing rules meant to protect kids from lead exposure.
Tribal leaders, lawmakers and environmental groups are praising passage of a bill, signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills Friday, that establishes water…
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is reintroducing a bill that would track mercury pollution to better protect human health and fisheries.The…
For years, Maine has been part of a regional effort to reduce ozone pollution in the air that exacerbates asthma and has been linked to other health…
PORTLAND, Maine - The state of Maine is locked in a legal battle with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a pair of American Indian tribes about…