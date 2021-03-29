-
Former Portland school board member Kate Snyder will be the city's next mayor.Snyder says she ran, in part, to establish a more collaborative relationship…
It's a slow year for the statewide ballot, but an intriguing mayoral race will be decided in the city of Portland on Tuesday. Politics in Maine's largest…
Officials in the city of Portland are racing the clock to find housing for more than 200 migrant families who unexpectedly arrived after a long, dangerous…
In a tweet Friday, President Donald Trump said his administration is strongly considering a policy to send detained immigrants to "sanctuary cities" that…
A crowd of several hundred turned out for a vigil against hate in Lewiston's Kennedy Park on Sunday. Speakers included Gov. Janet Mills, the mayors of…
Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling delivered the last state-of-the-city address of his four year term last night. He floated some ideas that could set the…
Maine's largest city is one step closer to achieving its goal of running entirely on renewable energy by 2040.At a news conference Tuesday, Portland Mayor…
A union backed wage-and-benefit initiative introduced by Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling is putting him at odds with the business community at the local…
Portland Mayor Calls For Higher Wages Ahead Of Public Hearing For ‘Responsible Contracting Proposal’Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling says that vendors who win city contracts should be required to pay workers the area's prevailing wage and to participate in…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican governor is slamming Portland's mayor for proposing to allow some non-citizens to vote in local elections.Gov. Paul…