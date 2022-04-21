© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Judge upholds eviction of former Portland mayor Ethan Strimling

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
bdn_strimling_mon.jpg
Troy R. Bennett
/
Bangor Daily News/file

A Maine judge has rejected former Portland mayor Ethan Strimling's contention that he was being evicted in retaliation for organizing on behalf of tenants.

Strimling refused to leave when he was served with the eviction notice last year, contending he was being targeted for organizing a tenants union to fight rent increases.

The judge ruled Wednesday that the landlord's actions against Strimling were not retaliatory and that Strimling could be evicted.

His attorney said he'll likely seek a jury trial.

Tags

News Ethan Strimling
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet