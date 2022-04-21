Judge upholds eviction of former Portland mayor Ethan Strimling

A Maine judge has rejected former Portland mayor Ethan Strimling's contention that he was being evicted in retaliation for organizing on behalf of tenants.

Strimling refused to leave when he was served with the eviction notice last year, contending he was being targeted for organizing a tenants union to fight rent increases.

The judge ruled Wednesday that the landlord's actions against Strimling were not retaliatory and that Strimling could be evicted.

His attorney said he'll likely seek a jury trial.