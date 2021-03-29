-
SANFORD, Maine (AP) _ A large fire has ravaged a neighborhood in Maine, with officials saying it destroyed six buildings and sent at least four people to…
-
One-hundred-fifty years ago today, Portland suffered its third, and arguably worst, great fire. The Maine Sunday Telegram recently confirmed that the fire…
-
AUBURN, Maine_ Fire officials in Auburn say no one was injured when a fire broke out at a residence at 33 Joseph Lane, late on New Year's Day.On arrival…
-
HARPSWELL, Maine — Firefighters battled a late afternoon blaze that bled into the evening hours after a garage fire spread to a home on Orr's Island along…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Portland arts committee will soon make a decision about whether a public art memorial for victims of a deadly fire will be approved…
-
OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) _ Authorities say two people have died and one firefighter has been injured in a house fire in Old Town. The fire was reported at…
-
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (AP) _ Maine fire officials say two people died in house fire in Lincolnville. WCSH6 television quotes Lincolnville Fire Chief…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A key committee of Portland city councilors will meet tonight to weigh in on the issue of fire safety.In particular, the Public Safety,…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - An advocacy group representing the rights of tenants in Maine's largest city is calling for the creation of a Housing Safety Office. The…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ The Augusta Fire Department says an apartment building fire that displaced 13 people was caused by an improperly disposed cigarette.…