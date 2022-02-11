Fire at historic Bar Harbor inn mostly contained

The state fire marshal office is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at the historic Bluenose Inn overlooking Bar Harbor.

No one was inside the building and there were no injuries, Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said. The hotel is currently closed for the season.

The fire started in the annex of the hotel, but there is damage throughout the building.

"The building is obviously unoccupied," Bartlett said. "It has damage throughout, from either fire, smoke or water and heat. Part of the building has been demolished. We're right now trying to still put out some hot spots that we can't get to."

Bartlett said crews from all over the region came to help put out the fire.

The response "stretched a good portion of Hancock Country into Waldo and Penobscot counties," he said. "Some of them came directly to the scene, and some of them covered other parts of the county. Right now I haven't had a chance to figure out really how many departments came, but it was a very wide range."

The fire has mostly been extinguished. Bartlett says his department will continue to put out the remaining hotspots over the weekend.

A man who answered the phone at the Bluenose Inn on Friday said he had no comment.