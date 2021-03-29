-
The latest report from the Maine Medical Examiner shows drug overdose deaths increased in 2019.There were 277 fatal overdoses through September. That puts…
A new project in Maine will provide housing for chronically homeless people who have opioid use disorder.The deadline for nonprofit organizations to put…
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recently released data tracking opioid pill distribution from 2006 to 2012. It shows more opioid pills were…
Maine Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday convened the first meeting of her administration’s new Prevention and Recovery Cabinet, calling for a broad, coordinated…
Gov. Janet Mills proposed two-year budget includes an allocation of $5.5 million for addressing the state’s opioid addiction crisis.Gordon Smith, the…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has picked a former lobbyist from the state's leading physician organization to oversee Maine's response to the opioid…