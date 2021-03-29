Gov. LePage

-
Several candidates say the Maine governor's latest push to hold up over $1 million in budgeted public campaign funding "flies in the face of common sense"…
-
It's not just law enforcement that is lamenting the lack of funding for treatment of substance use disorders. A 16-bed residential treatment center in…
-
Gov. Paul LePage is making good on a promise to veto any spending bills passed by this special session of the legislature. On Monday LePage vetoed more…
-
Under the Medicaid expansion law that voters approved last November, Mainers who earn less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level could be eligible…
-
The group backing Maine's public campaign finance law has sued Gov. Paul LePage for refusing to sign financial orders so that candidates who have…
-
The issue of selling government bonds for projects across Maine turned into a spat between Gov. Paul LePage and State Treasurer Terry Hayes…
-
Governor Paul LePage says he is stalling completion of an eight-year old state agreement to take ownership of the scenic Kennebec River Gorge – land that…
-
Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage has come out in support of a candidate in the 1st Congressional District race, and it's not the GOP candidate.LePage…
-
Gov. Paul LePage said he'd “absolutely” send members of Maine's national guard to the U.S.-Mexico Border if asked by President Trump's…
-
Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he will not certify the results of Tuesday's election because of his opposition to ranked-choice voting. But Secretary of…