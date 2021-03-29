Governor LePage

-
Gov. Paul LePage is making good on a promise to veto any spending bills passed by this special session of the legislature. On Monday LePage vetoed more…
A federal judge Wednesday denied a request by Gov. Paul LePage to withhold about $3 million in federal job training funds from one of Maine's regional…
AUGUSTA, Maine — An impeachment order against Gov. Paul LePage could hit the floor of the House this week when a small group of Democrats and independents…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration has revoked the city of South Portland's ``business friendly'' status because of…
Gov. Paul LePage told reporters in Westbrook Friday that he stands behind his opposition to General Assistance for people who are undocumented. But the…