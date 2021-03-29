-
HARPSWELL, Maine - Maine wants to get a better idea of how many great white sharks there are in its inshore waters, and is partnering with other agencies…
Maine parks officials have removed some water activity restrictions in the wake of a fatal shark bite off Harpswell. The shark bite killed Julie Dimperio…
The number of great white sharks may be increasing in the Gulf of Maine.That's because population management of both the sharks and their main food,…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Great white shark numbers are surging in the western North Atlantic after decades of decline. A new study by National Oceanic and…