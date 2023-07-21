A possible shark sighting was reported in Biddeford on Thursday

Beachgoers were told to leave the water on Thursday afternoon after a possible shark sighting in Biddeford, as first reported by WMTW.

Rachel Baldi, who spends her summer in Biddeford, said that lifeguards ordered everyone out of the water when a fin was spotted off of Middle Beach.

"It was nice to know that the lifeguards are on the lookout, and keeping us safe, and then told us when it was okay to go back in the ocean again," Baldi said.

Eamonn Conway of Long Island was on the beach Thursday afternoon. He said he spotted a small shark while surfing earlier that week, and quickly left the water.

"Just now I'm realizing it might have been, maybe not the one that was seen today, but it was definitely a shark," Conway said.

Last month, fishermen caught a great white shark off the coast of Cape Elizabeth.