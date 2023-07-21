© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
News

A possible shark sighting was reported in Biddeford on Thursday

Maine Public | By Caty DuDevoir,
Robbie Feinberg
Published July 21, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
Jim Britt, communications director with the Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, holds a new flag that will fly if sharks are detected near Maine beaches, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Crescent Beach in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Last summer Maine had its first documented fatal shark attack.

Beachgoers were told to leave the water on Thursday afternoon after a possible shark sighting in Biddeford, as first reported by WMTW.

Rachel Baldi, who spends her summer in Biddeford, said that lifeguards ordered everyone out of the water when a fin was spotted off of Middle Beach.

"It was nice to know that the lifeguards are on the lookout, and keeping us safe, and then told us when it was okay to go back in the ocean again," Baldi said.

Eamonn Conway of Long Island was on the beach Thursday afternoon. He said he spotted a small shark while surfing earlier that week, and quickly left the water.

"Just now I'm realizing it might have been, maybe not the one that was seen today, but it was definitely a shark," Conway said.

Last month, fishermen caught a great white shark off the coast of Cape Elizabeth.

Caty DuDevoir
Robbie Feinberg
