The University of Maine has unveiled a $110 million plan to update athletics facilities across its Orono campus.The renovations include a new multipurpose…
Colby College in Waterville has received just over $100 million from the Harold Alfond Foundation, one of the largest gifts in the school’s history.Colby…
Waterville’s Thomas College has received the largest donation in its history, to go toward launching new programs and scholarships.The college announced…
FocusMaine Gets $5.2 Million In Alfond Grant FundingFocusMaine, a private-sector group trying to accelerate economic growth in the state, will get $5.2 million in Harold Alfond Foundation grant…
The University of Maine System has received a $240 million gift — the largest in its history and the eighth-largest for a public institution of higher…
The Harold Alfond Foundation today announced that it was investing half a billion dollars in new grants to aid organizations around the state, with a…
The University of Maine System's effort to establish a new graduate program took a big step forward Tuesday. The Harold Alfond Foundation has awarded the…
MaineHealth on Thursday launched the Cancer Care Network, thanks to a $10 million grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation.The network links MaineHealth’s…