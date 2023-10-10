Nonprofit College Success program to expand in Maine with $10 million grant

The Harold Alfond Foundation has awarded over $10 million to the educational nonprofit JMG, which is dedicated to helping students complete their degree.

JMG officials say the grant is the largest private investment they've ever received, and will allow the organization to expand its College Success program to every campus in the University of Maine System and the Maine Community College System.

Craig Larrabee is the president and CEO of JMG.

"It's a real sense of a bunch of people that really care about young people coming together to do what's right for them," he said.

The College Success Program works to provide educational, financial and social support to students to ensure they complete their degree.

Larrabee says the funding will have a long-lasting impact on Maine students.

"It's an amazing opportunity, amazing gift, investment, from the Harold Alfond Foundation that is going to really make a difference for thousands of kids in Maine for the foreseeable future," he said.