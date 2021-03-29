-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Hurricane Arthur is gone but its effects are still rippling through New England, where 16,000 homes and businesses in Maine and…
-
Arthur has now been downgraded from a hurricane to a posttropical storm as southwestern Nova Scotia begins to feel its effects this morning. The Canadian…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The National Weather Service says central and southeast New Hampshire and southern Maine are under a flash flood watch and heavy…
-
So much for setting out the lawn chairs early and getting a good seat for fireworks tomorrow night. The National Weather Service forecast has put a big…
-
MIAMI (AP) _ Hurricane Arthur is strengthening in the Atlantic, threatening to become a Category 2 storm when it passes over or near the North Carolina…