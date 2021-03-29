-
With little discussion and no debate, the Land Use Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve Canada-based J.D. Irving's plan to rezone…
-
Maine's largest landowner, Canada-based JD Irving, is hoping to get the green light this week to rezone 51,000 acres around four scenic Aroostook County…
-
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is once again asking Maine lawmakers to consider new rules to address mining regulations in the state.The…
-
Canada-based J.D. Irving has submitted a concept plan to state regulators with ideas about how the company wants to use 51,000 acres of forest land and…