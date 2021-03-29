-
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - The planned deployment of a Maine National Guard unit to Kuwait next year has been canceled. The 136th Engineer Company headquartered…
-
Gov. Paul LePage said he was told by Gen. James Campbell, Maine’s adjutant general and commander of the Maine National Guard, that pentagon officials have…
-
Hoping to put all questions about the future of Maine's National Guard - as he put it - "To bed," Gov. Paul LePage called a press conference with Adj.…
-
Gov. Paul LePage met today with Brig. Gen. James Campbell, the leader of the Maine National Guard, to discuss contingency plans to meet proposed cuts in…
-
Responding to issues raised in a series of articles recently published in the Portland Press Herald, the head of Maine's National Guard today attempted to…