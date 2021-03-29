-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Federal regulators say Maine Gov. Paul LePage can't cut funding for local workforce boards that fail to direct as much money to job…
-
A federal judge has ordered Gov. Paul LePage to release about $3 million in federal job training funds to one of Maine’s three regional workforce…
-
Both the U.S. House and Senate have passed new job training legislation by wide margins, in a rare show of bipartisan-ship in Congress. President Obama…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ The Maine Department of Labor is getting $4.85 million in grants that will help train workers for new careers after they have been…