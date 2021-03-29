-
Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King says legislation he helped craft called the Great American Outdoors Act, will address the billions of dollars in needed repairs…
Supporters of Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument say a leaked memo from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to the White House is confusing and…
As the Trump Administration nears a decision on the future status of national parks and monuments, including Katahdin Woods And Waters here in Maine,…
MILLINOCKET, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage isn't allowing signs on highways to direct motorists to the Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument. But at…
Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District and 85 of her colleagues have sent a letter to the interior secretary warning him that only…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage says he will testify before Congress next week to urge lawmakers to reverse the designation of the Katahdin Woods and…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's Republican governor says he'll testify before Congress against a national monument in his state. Then-President Barack Obama…
LEWISTON, Maine - Six months after the creation of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, a new nonprofit group has been formed to preserve and…
Gov. Paul LePage is asking President Donald Trump to reverse the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument established by an executive order from…
A $5 million outdoor education facility and trail system near Baxter State Park and the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument could be open by fall,…