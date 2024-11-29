© 2024 Maine Public

Katahdin Woods and Water monument could get new entry pending Congressional approval

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published November 29, 2024 at 11:11 PM EST
A public lands bill that would improve access to the Katahdin Woods and Water National Monument recently advanced out of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee.

If passed, the bill would allow the National Park Service to acquire almost 2,500 acres of land to provide southern vehicle access to the monument.

Brian Hinrichs, Executive Director for the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Water, said old logging roads connect the Monument to Millinocket and opening them to the public will enhance the visitor experience.

"We view it as, ultimately, a service to the public. These roads are privately held and bringing them into formal public access could really have benefits for the long term," Hinrichs said.

If the bill passes, Hinrichs said the first step towards southern park access will be negotiation between the Parks Service and the current landowners, some of whom have signed on to support the legislation.
Environment and Outdoors Katahdin Woods and Waters National MonumentKatahdin Woods and Waters
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year.
See stories by Madi Smith