Environment and Outdoors

New Campsites Opening In Katahdin Woods And Water National Monument

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published July 21, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT

Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument announced Wednesday that they've added seven new tent sites on the East Branch of the Penobscot River near the historic Lunksoos sporting camps.

According to a press release, the project more than doubles the number of campsites accessible by road in the monument.

The free-to-use sites were made possible by gifts from L.L. Bean, the Roxanne Quimby Foundation and the National Park Foundation as well as by individual donors. Last year, more than 41,000 people visited the monument, which was a 10% increase over the year before.

Katahdin Woods and Waters
