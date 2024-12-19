© 2024 Maine Public

Bill to improve access to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument unanimously passes Senate

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published December 19, 2024 at 3:14 PM EST
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, the first rays of sunlight color the clouds over Mount Katahdin in this view from Patten, Maine. The director of the Baxter State Park, Eben Sypitkowski, is floating the idea dropping the "Mount" from Maine's tallest mountain. Sypitkowski said Katahdin gets its name from Abenaki or Penobscot words that mean "greatest mountain," and therefore there's no need for the word "Mount."
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
The first rays of sunlight color the clouds over Mount Katahdin in this view from Patten, Maine.

A public lands bill that would improve access to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument was unanimously passed in the Senate.

The bill would allow the National Park Service to acquire almost 2,500 acres of land, either through purchase or easement, to provide southern vehicle access to the monument.

Brian Hinrichs, executive director for the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, said the owners of the logging roads connecting the monument to Millinocket as well as community members are in favor of the bill.

"Our passion for this bill really comes from the community support for it. You know, people want to see more connectivity between Katahdin woods and waters National Monument and southern communities, including Millinocket," Hinrichs said.

Hinrichs said the biggest concern now is that the U.S. House will not have time to pass the bill before the end of the legislative session.

"There's just so much going on in the house that I think the concern is that time will run out, and negotiations on the larger funding packages will obscure progress on some of these other issues," Hinrichs said.

The U.S. House will need to pass the bill for it to become law, only then negotiation between the Parks Service and the current landowners can begin.
