Every year, several thousand adventurous souls set out to hike all 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail. But this year, because of the coronavirus…
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine - The director of the Baxter State Park Authority is floating the idea dropping the "Mount'' from Maine's "Mount Katahdin.'' Eben…
MILLINOCKET, Maine - Officials say headlamps may have saved a father and son who got lost in whiteout conditions on Maine's tallest mountain.Baxter State…
Maine officials say the northern Maine state park that includes Mount Katahdin has a new director.The Baxter State Park Authority announced on Thursday…
Maine Public TV Air Time:Wed., June 15 at 8:00 pmExperience the glory of Mount Katahdin, Maine's most beloved and highest mountain. The beginning or the…
MILLINOCKET, Maine - One of the most popular routes up Mount Katahdin will be relocated as the state deals with the ramifications of a 2013 rock slide.The…