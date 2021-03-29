-
The government of Quebec has announced plans to build an eight-mile rail bypass around Lac Megantic, near the western border with Maine. In July of 2013,…
It’s been nearly five years since a runaway oil train derailed on a curve in the downtown of Lac Megantic, Quebec, which is not far from the Maine border.…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A $460 million (Canadian) settlement fund for victims of an oil train disaster in Canada is fully funded, keeping the process on…
Until recently, the public could get details from the state about shipments of crude oil and other hazardous materials moving through Maine by rail.But…
MONTREAL - A Canadian judge has signed off on the $338 million settlement fund for families of the 47 victims of the 2013 Lac Megantic oil train…
PORTLAND, Maine - Final approval of a $338 million settlement for victims of an oil train derailment in Quebec has been delayed to provide time for the…
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland judge is poised to sign off on a settlement fund worth hundreds of million of dollars to help victims of the 2013 Lac…
PORTLAND, Maine - A federal bankruptcy judge in Maine has given initial approval to plans to distribute $86 million U.S. dollars to families of victims of…
LAC MEGANTIC, Quebec - A former Maine rail boss is among those facing prosecution by the Canadian government for the July 2013 derailment in Lac Megantic,…
A Canadian judge has not yet decided whether to approve a $345 million settlement being offered to victims of the 2013 Lac Megantic rail disaster.The…