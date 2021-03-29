-
Maine is receiving nearly $15 million in federal grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to identify and clean up lead in low- to…
Home renovations can kick up dangerous dust from lead-based paint. A new report finds the Environmental Protection Agency is not adequately enforcing rules meant to protect kids from lead exposure.
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Senate is unanimously supporting a proposal to provide more comprehensive testing for lead in school drinking water. The Senate…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Lawmakers in Maine held a hearing on a bill that would require all schools test for lead in drinking and cooking water. Under current…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Senate has unanimously voted to create a program designed to make sure drinking water in schools is safe. The Senate voted…
Maine's new lead exposure standards have led to a 10-fold jump in children identified as having been poisoned by lead. The Portland Press Herald reports…
With new state standards in place designed to reduce blood-lead levels in children, the City of Portland is urging landlords and homeowners to apply for…
BENTON, Maine - State toxicologists are investigating high lead levels in the water at Benton Elementary School. The school shut off water used for…
LEWISTON, Maine - After more than a year, Maine's new, stricter laws on childhood lead poisoning have finally gone into effect. Lawmakers and advocates…