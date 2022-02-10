Maine schools find elevated levels of lead in their water

This week, the state published new testing results for lead in school drinking water.

Only 15% of the state's more than 700 schools have conducted testing so far under a new state requirement. But of the samples taken, 30% had elevated levels, says Maine Drinking Water Program director Amy Lachance. She says that's consistent with what other states are finding.

"The first step towards making changes is to identify where the problems exist," Lachance says. "And that is what is happening with this sampling."

Schools that find elevated levels receive guidance from the Drinking Water Program to better understand the problem and take steps to abate it.

Testing began last October and schools have until May to complete the requirement. Results for each school can be found on the Drinking Water Program's website.