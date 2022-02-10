© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine schools find elevated levels of lead in their water

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST
EPA Drinking Water
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
/
AP
In this Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, signs warn not to drink the lead contaminated water from a water fountain at Woodside Church in Flint, Mich. The Obama administration said Monday, Feb. 29, 2016 it would keep a closer watch on state agencies in charge of drinking water safety, urging them to prevent more cases such as Flint, where the system has been tainted with lead. In addition to double-checking their procedures for treatment and sampling, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said states should bolster confidence in public water systems by making information such as lead and copper testing results and the location of lead water pipes available online.

This week, the state published new testing results for lead in school drinking water.

Only 15% of the state's more than 700 schools have conducted testing so far under a new state requirement. But of the samples taken, 30% had elevated levels, says Maine Drinking Water Program director Amy Lachance. She says that's consistent with what other states are finding.

"The first step towards making changes is to identify where the problems exist," Lachance says. "And that is what is happening with this sampling."

Schools that find elevated levels receive guidance from the Drinking Water Program to better understand the problem and take steps to abate it.

Testing began last October and schools have until May to complete the requirement. Results for each school can be found on the Drinking Water Program's website.

Tags

Health lead
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight