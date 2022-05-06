Farmington-area schools had to close Friday after high lead levels were detected in the water

The Mt. Blue Regional School District in Farmington cancelled school on Friday because of testing that showed excessive lead levels in 54 water fixtures across the district.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Christian Elkington said the decision to close came after the district received the results of state-mandated drinking water tests late on Thursday.

The results indicated that 54 of the 117 water fixtures that were tested across the district had lead levels above the state's guideline of four parts-per-billion. Sixteen of those fixtures were above the EPA's standard of 15 parts-per-billion.

Elkington said that while the district tried to develop a plan to have school on Friday, a number of factors made that impossible. The superintendent says the district is spending Friday developing a plan to safely open schools next week.