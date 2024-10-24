© 2024 Maine Public

U.S. EPA issues new rules on lead dust

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:51 PM EDT
Cuyahoga County Board of Health lead risk assessor Tom Barsa swipes a windowsill for lead Thursday, April 4, 2013, in Lakewood, Ohio.

No level of exposure to lead is considered safe. To reflect that, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued new rules on lead dust.

The new rules said that any amount of lead in dust on floors or window sills is considered hazardous. The rules also lower the amount of lead allowed in dust on floors, window sills and troughs after lead abatement to the lowest detectable levels.

A spokesperson for the Maine CDC said the agency welcomes the new rules, and expects they will help to curb lead exposure for Maine children.

The rate of child lead poisonings in the state has dropped in half over the past decade, from roughly 4% to 2%.

Lead-based paint has been banned in the U.S. since 1978, but it can still be found in old houses.
