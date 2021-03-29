-
Physicians, health advocates, and lawmakers convened a news conference Tuesday to remind parents and doctors that a new state law now requires that every…
-
2nd District Congressman Jared Golden held a roundtable discussion at Community Concepts in Lewiston, with a focus on addressing the what he calls the…
-
Home renovations can kick up dangerous dust from lead-based paint. A new report finds the Environmental Protection Agency is not adequately enforcing rules meant to protect kids from lead exposure.
-
Maine Senator Susan Collins is asking the Trump Administration for the prompt release of funds for a new lead remediation program. At a hearing of the…
-
Maine's childhood screening rate for lead poisoning is the lowest in New England, according to a new report released by the Maine Affordable Housing…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is testing more homes for lead, following a federal recommendation aiming to stop lead exposure before children become sick. State…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Two schools in Yarmouth have elevated lead levels. That's according to voluntary tests performed by the school district in two of its…
-
Maine’s three largest cities are among others across the U.S. identified in a recent British newspaper for using testing protocols that could hide lead…
-
Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services is on the cusp of expanding efforts to respond to the problem of lead poisoning.It’s a welcome development…
-
USA Today has released an investigation about high lead levels found in schools and day cares across the country. According to the report, Maine had the…