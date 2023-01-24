Westbrook painting business pays fine for alleged violation of federal lead rule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Westbrook-based CertaPro Painters of Maine for alleged violations of a federal rule designed to protect children from exposure to lead paint

The EPA says it investigated CertaPro painters following customer complaints. The agency found that in 2021 and 2022, the company failed to ensure all workers performing renovations were certified and also failed to take necessary steps to prevent lead poisoning. Children were residing in at least two of the properties that were the subject of the investigation.

IDK Ventures, which operates CertaPro Painters, has paid a $16,000 fine and the EPA says the company is now in compliance with the federal rule.

