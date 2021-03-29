-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - The Coast Guard says it will reach out to local harbormasters and other waterway users about a plan to install a new kind of sound…
-
HARPSWELL, Maine - The Coast Guard says it's replacing obsolete foghorns by installing radio-activated sound signals at seven lighthouses along Maine's…
-
By Patrick Whittle, The Associated PressSOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - The Coast Guard says the foghorns at 17 lighthouses across the Maine coast will convert to…
-
HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) _ A historic lighthouse in Casco Bay will likely have a new owner after the federal government closes out an auction for the…
-
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) _ Two-dozen lighthouses are participating in this year's Maine Open Lighthouse Day. The day-long event on Saturday that's…