The organizers of the 2021 Maine Fishermen’s Forum are canceling the event. Organizers decided that this year dangers posed by the pandemic and state…
A federal award of some $50 million to Maine lobstermen to compensate for losses created by the U.S. trade war with China is upsetting live lobster…
The annual Maine Fishermen's Forum is underway in Rockport, where the intertwined fates of lobstermen and endangered North Atlantic right whales are a hot…
ROCKPORT, Maine - New England's largest fishing industry trade show is getting started with a focus on the region's shellfish business. Thursday is the…
ROCKPORT, Maine - New England's largest trade show for fishermen is slated to take place at the end of February and the beginning of March. The Maine…
ROCKPORT, Maine - The Maine Fishermen's Forum is bringing one of the state's most important industries together in Rockport for the next three days. The…
ROCKPORT, Maine — The social event of the year is about to start for people who harvest and sell Maine seafood.The Maine Fishermen's Forum takes place…