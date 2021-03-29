-
Maine’s lobster fishermen braced for a difficult summer this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but then the unexpected happened. They kept…
Maine lobstermen will get a share of $530 million in federal relief for the U.S. Seafood industry, which has been hurt by the trade dispute with China.…
Federal fishery managers are being ordered to issue a new rule for the lobster industry to better protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.A federal…
The Maine Lobstermen's Association is calling for a half-million dollars in public donations to help it "save" the state's lobster industry from potential…
Thousands of Maine fishermen and others in the seafood sector could have qualified for pandemic relief through the Paycheck Protection Program, but many…
A federal judge ruled Thursday that federal fisheries regulators are illegally allowing lobster traps that pose a threat to the endangered North Atlantic…
The annual Maine Fishermen's Forum is underway in Rockport, where the intertwined fates of lobstermen and endangered North Atlantic right whales are a hot…
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) has voted to not support the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) right whale conservation plan. In a…
Federal fisheries regulators are taking heat from both sides of the debate over protections for the endangered North Atlantic right whale.The latest salvo…
PORTLAND, Maine - An arm of the federal government says it's disappointed that a lobster fishing group is pulling its support of a proposal to help…