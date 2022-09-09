Federal judge strikes down challenge by Maine, lobstermen to rules aimed at protecting right whales

A federal judge has rejected a bid by lobstermen and the state of Maine to block new rules aimed at protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The National Marine Fisheries Service issued new rules last year that described where and how lobstermen can fish in federal waters. The agency has said the new rules are intended to protect the remaining population of right whales, which is estimated at about 340.

Both the Maine and Massachusetts Lobstermen's Associations, as well as the state, asked a federal judge to block those rules, contending that they overstate the risks caused by their trap lines and create needless economic harm to the lobster industry.

But in his opinion, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the agency rationally drew on the best available data to develop the regulations and that he would not strike them down.

Maine lobstermen say their gear hasn't been involved with a right whale entanglement in nearly two decades, a point that Gov. Janet Mills and members of Maine's federal delegation reiterated in their own statements blasting the court's decision.

"Not only does Judge Boasberg ignore the most important data point — that Maine lobster gear has not been definitively linked to a single right whale fatality — he sets a dangerous precedent that could further open the floodgates for environmental groups seeking to continue to abuse the court system to put fishermen out of business," said Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine's second congressional district. "This ruling is wrong on principle and wrong on the merits.”

The Maine Lobstermen's Association said the court and federal regulators have "failed" the state's lobster industry.

"This disappointing decision puts the future of Maine’s lobstering heritage at great risk, and along with it, the livelihoods of thousands of hard-working men and women," the association said in a statement Friday morning. "But this is not the end. We won’t go down without a fight.”