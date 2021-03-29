-
The endangered North Atlantic right whale population is experiencing its best calving season since 2013. As of last week, 18 newborn whales have been…
In a public hearing Tuesday night, conservationists and fishermen alike roundly criticized federal regulators’ proposed changes in fishing rules to…
Gov. Janet Mills is taking aim at a draft federal report on endangered North Atlantic right whales she says could force a total reinvention of the state’s…
Several conservation groups are suing the federal government in an effort to force new restrictions on ship traffic in areas where endangered North…
The federal government this morning published proposed new regulations for the East Coast lobster fishery that aim to reduce the risk that endangered…
Newly released documents by Maine’s Department of Resources are providing a glimpse of what federal action to protect endangered North Atlantic right…
For the first time in four decades, marine scientists were unable to find any North Atlantic right whales in the Bay of Fundy this year.“Always we would…
Federal fishery managers are being ordered to issue a new rule for the lobster industry to better protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.A federal…
Much of Maine's lobster fishery is losing, at least temporarily, an internationally-recognized rating as a "sustainably fished" resource. The suspension…
A federal judge says that within two weeks he will decide when, exactly, federal regulators must issue new rules to protect endangered North Atlantic…