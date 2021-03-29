-
Maine might be the Pine Tree State, but this day is all about maple.Sunday is Maine's annual Maple Syrup Sunday, in which maple syrup producers in the…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Democratic governor is going to set off the state's maple season with a ceremonial tapping of a maple tree on the lawn of the…
SMYRNA, Maine_ Nearly 100 maple producers are opening their sugarhouses for Maine Maple Sunday, with many opening on Saturday as well. And this time they…
The state of Maine is formally adopting the international grading system for maple syrup. The announcement comes in advance of the 33rd annual Maine Maple…
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine _More than 100 sugar houses in Maine are open for the state's unofficial start of spring: Maine Maple Sunday. But the trees are only…