Nurses at Eastern Maine Medical Center have secured a tentative contract with the hospital after a months-long effort.The proposed agreement includes…
BANGOR, Maine - Nurses at Eastern Maine Medical Center have reached a tentative contract agreement with management, averting a scheduled two-day strike.…
BANGOR, Maine - A union representing nurses at Eastern Maine Medical Center say their members are going on a two-day strike next week over staffing levels…
BANGOR, Maine - A Maine hospital and nursing union are negotiating about a contract that is set to expire.The Maine State Nurses Association, National…
BANGOR, Maine - Representatives for a Maine hospital say bargaining teams and a nursing union are agreeing to extend the nurses' current contract through…
By Jackie Farwell, Bangor Daily NewsBANGOR, Maine — Unionized nurses at Eastern Maine Medical Center voted Thursday to authorize a strike if the hospital…
BAR HARBOR, Maine - Registered nurses at Mount Desert Island Hospital have voted to authorize their union to call a strike.Vanessa Sylvester, of the Maine…
Registered nurses and union supporters picketed in the rain outside Mount Desert Island hospital today. They're upset over contract talks, which they say…