A 63-year old Orland man and his dog died Wednesday after the truck the man was driving broke through the ice on a lake not far from Penobscot Bay. The…
Authorities are seeking the public's help as they investigate the shooting of a bald eagle found Sunday in the western Maine town of Peru.Maine Warden…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Warden Service is warning that a cold snap followed by warming temperatures in Maine has left many lakes and ponds in the state…
A Maine Warden Service pilot has found a pair of women missing for two days after their SUV broke down in a remote part of the state. The pilot found…
BANGOR, Maine - Maine game wardens say ice fishermen should exercise caution this month and next despite the recent cold and snowy weather.Parts of Maine…
A Maine warden managed to escape his plane as it starting crashing through the ice on Eagle Lake Wednesday."He had been landing on the lake several times…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Warden Service has selected a new chief pilot to replace a predecessor who resigned last year after being arrested. The service…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine state lawmaker says he wants the federal government to investigate the conduct of undercover game wardens facing questions for…
After weeks of scrutiny over a high-profile poaching sting in Allagash, the Maine Warden Service used a legislative hearing Wednesday to refute a…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The family of a hiker who died after getting lost on the Appalachian Trail in Maine isn't going to second-guess searchers. A…