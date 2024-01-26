Divers locate body of Carmel man who fell through ice

Maine Warden divers have located the body of a 51-year-old man from Carmel who fell through the ice Friday.

Kevin Howell had been walking with his four-year-old son Friday morning, when they broke through the ice on Etna Pond. Howell was able to remove his son from the water, and asked him to run back home for help.

The boy told his mother what happened. She called emergency responders, grabbed an anchor and rope, and ran to meet her husband at the pond. She tried to rescue her husband, but also fell through the ice.

A Penobscot County sheriff who was nearby responded to scene, and managed to pull the mother from the ice. She was reunited with her son, who had been waiting at home. But Howell could not be found.

Divers eventually arrived at the scene and began searching for Howell. They located his body early this afternoon.