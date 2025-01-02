Game wardens urge precautions before walking out on ice after recent rescue

The Maine Warden Service is urging people to take precautions before venturing out on to frozen lakes and ponds after a rescue Wednesday in Franklin County.

Game wardens rescued 68-year-old David Beaudoin of Industry, who had fallen through ice on Clearwater Pond. He was hypothermic and couldn't move or speak after being in the water for an extended period of time.

Courtesy of Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife The Maine Warden Service is urging people to take precautions before venturing out on to frozen lakes and ponds after a rescue Wednesday in Franklin County.

The Warden Service said Beaudoin was taken to the hospital and is now recovering.

Temperatures have been relatively mild across the state this week, and officials say ice conditions can vary day by day and from one water body to another. The conditions can even vary on the same water body.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said people should check the color of the ice before walking on it. Ice is considered safe when it's at least four to six inches thick and clear or blue in color, as opposed to light gray or black. Dark snow and ice are signs of weak spots.