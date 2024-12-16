© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

4 children escape group home in Ellsworth, 1 falls through ice

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published December 16, 2024 at 5:26 PM EST
Game Wardens Eric Rudolph and Matt Tenan with Ellsworth Police Sgt. Chad Wilmont and a member of the Mariaville Fire Department pulling a canoe with one of the rescued children back across the frozen marsh to safety.
Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
Game Wardens Eric Rudolph and Matt Tenan with Ellsworth Police Sgt. Chad Wilmont and a member of the Mariaville Fire Department pulling a canoe with one of the rescued children back across the frozen marsh to safety.

Four children escaped their group home in their pajamas Sunday afternoon, eventually leading to a boy being rescued from Graham Lake after he fell through the ice.

The boy, along with three others, were reported missing by KidsPeace, their group home, at 12:30pm, launching a search and rescue by the Ellsworth fire and police department and the Maine Warden Service.

The boys, all 12 years old, left the facility during a false fire alarm activation 30 minutes earlier.

The first boy was found at 3 p.m. and alerted authorities that another boy had fallen through the ice, according to Ellsworth deputy police chief, Shawn Willey.

By 4:15 p.m., the boy had been taken out of the water via canoe and everyone was off the ice.

Three of the boys were taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital to be treated for exposure and hypothermia and all are expected to be okay, according to the Ellsworth police department.
Tags
Health Maine Warden ServiceEllsworth
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year.
See stories by Madi Smith