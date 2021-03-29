National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

-
Federal fishing managers say commercial fishing for Atlantic cod is limited by closures off the coast of New England this spring. Cod were once the…
A federal judge ruled Thursday that federal fisheries regulators are illegally allowing lobster traps that pose a threat to the endangered North Atlantic…
Court papers say a federal government plan to protect the endangered right whale is snarled in delays and won't likely be available for public comment…
The federal government has decided to allow fishermen to renew permits online, and is encouraging them to use the system. The National Oceanic and…
The inshore waters of the Gulf of Maine from Cape Cod to the Canadian border have been closed to herring fishing through the end of the year to prevent…
An international group of scientists, conservationists, fisheries managers and others are gathered in Portland this week for the annual meeting of what's…
If you feel as though Maine's summer season has lasted longer in recent years, you're not wrong — at least according to Maine state climatologist Sean…
Maine Will Defy 'Foolish' Fed Targets For Reducing Risks Of Right Whale Entanglement In Lobster GearA showdown over lobsters and whales appears to be brewing between Maine and the federal government.Under direction from Gov. Janet Mills, the Maine…
Maine’s Congressional Delegation is appealing directly to President Donald Trump to intervene in a federal rulemaking process that aims to protect the…
Fisheries experts from around the region are at the University of Maine at Machias for a two-day conference on what could be the next wave of fisheries…