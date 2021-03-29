-
The Natural Resources Council of Maine is applauding a series of executive orders issued by President Joe Biden designed to tackle climate change.Among…
A proposed mining project in Northern Penobscot County has cleared its first steps with the state's Land Use Planning Commission.Ontario-based Wolfden…
Opponents of Central Maine Power's proposed powerline through the state's western woods are lining up to formally challenge the Department of…
Many Maine communities have pared back or dropped recycling programs in an effort to guard workers from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Some big…
Maine's largest landowner, Canada-based JD Irving, is hoping to get the green light this week to rezone 51,000 acres around four scenic Aroostook County…
Maine's largest environmental group, and organizations representing retailers and grocers, are backing a bill that would ban most single-use plastic bags…
BANGOR, Maine - About 50 people turned out Tuesday night in Bangor for a discussion on the Trump administration's proposed rollback of car fuel efficiency…
For years, Maine has been part of a regional effort to reduce ozone pollution in the air that exacerbates asthma and has been linked to other health…
Environmental groups in Maine are applauding the resignation of embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt.President Trump…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage is calling on the Natural Resources Council of Maine to meet with him to talk about job creation.Last…