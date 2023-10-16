Zoning hearing underway for proposed northern Penobscot County mining project

Hearings on the rezoning of a proposed mining site in Northern Penobscot County began this morning in Millinocket.

Canada-based Wolfden Resources is asking the Land Use Planning Commission to rezone an area of Pickett Mountain to allow for metallic mineral mining.

Attorney Juliet Browne representing Wolfden, said at the opening of the hearing that the company is prepared to meet Maine's high standards for mines.

"Now Maine has an opportunity to be a leader in responsible mining," Browne said.

But numerous local groups are arguing the project is a threat to Maine's natural resources and tourism industry.

They say the commission must get more details from Wolfden now, and that the company has not provided proof of the project's benefits to the area.

Attorney Aaron Bloom with Earthjustice represents those opposing groups, including the Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians.

"In order to protect this irreplaceable asset, the LUPC is guided by regulations that impose significant guardrails against the loss of the regions unique natural character and the outdoor economy that it supports," Bloom said.

Wolfden says that further details about the proposed project are not necessary at this part of the process, and will be discussed later when the company applies for a permit with the Department of Environmental Protection.

Attorney Dean Beaupain represents the local forest products company H.C. Haynes, which supports the project. He told commissioners that it would be good for the local economy, and that approving the zoning now does not mean that mining would start right away.

"We are at the beginning of a long process," Beaupain said. "The world is not going to end if you change this zoning."

The hearing will continue this evening with public comment and further technical discussion tomorrow.