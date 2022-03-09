© 2022 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Longtime leader of Maine's biggest environmental group to retire after this year

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published March 9, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST
Lisa Pohlmann.jfif
Steve Mistler
/
Maine Public
File photo of Lisa Pohlmann addressing the media in 2016.

The longtime CEO of the state's largest environmental organization has announced she will retire at the end of the year.

Lisa Pohlmann has guided the Natural Resources Council of Maine for more than a decade. Before that she served on the group's board of directors for many years, including in the role of president.

She also held leadership positions at the Maine Center for Economic Policy and New Hope for Women.

During her tenure with the NRCM, the group helped achieve several significant environmental victories in Maine: completion of the Penobscot River Restoration Project, passage of the nation's strictest metal mining law and establishment of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Pohlmann has also worked to amplify the voices of young environmental leaders.

In a message to members, the chair of the NRCM's board of directors, Maria Gallace, said Pohlmann brought with her a strong history of nonprofit experience that helped the group achieve "tremendous success."

A search is now underway for her replacement.

