-
Congress is poised to embrace the Navy’s goal of expanding from its current fleet of 275 ships to 355. Doing so will be costly — the Congressional Budget…
-
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved an amendment authored by Maine Second District Congressman Bruce Poliquin designed to ensure BIW is on…
-
BATH, Maine — Retired test electrician Dan Dowling watched news coverage of the collision of a Philippine container ship with the USS Fitzgerald on…
-
Maine Senator Susan Collins (R), who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, has been successful in getting funding for another DDG-51 Arleigh…
-
Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said Bath Iron Works has won two Navy contracts totaling more than $57 million for fleet maintenance and engineering…