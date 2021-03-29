-
A coalition of regional and national conservation groups is filing a federal lawsuit against the Trump Administration over the recent decision to roll…
LUBEC, Maine - American fishermen are expected to get a little more fishing quota under terms of an agreement with Canada.The countries are home to…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Lobster fishermen will likely have to contend with another deep cut to the availability of bait next year. Federal regulators have…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Fishermen of a key bait species might soon learn how much of a reduction in catch they will face in the near future. Federal…
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Federal fishing managers are beginning the process of determining how the nation's harvest of wild fish has been impacted by the…
PORTLAND, Maine - Commercial fishermen will be able to catch a little bit more cod and haddock off New England next year.Fishermen seek the valuable…
A day after fishing regulators adopted strict new measures to prevent herring stocks from collapsing, some New England fishermen say they fear for their…
The New England Fishery Management Council voted Tuesday to manage Atlantic herring more conservatively.Herring are a small, schooling fish frequently…
Federal fishing managers are considering a host of potentially major changes to the fishery for herring.Herring is a small, schooling fish that is the…
New England's Atlantic herring fishery could be on the verge of collapse in some areas, and federal regulators have decided to immediately reduce catch…