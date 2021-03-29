-
LEWISTON, Maine - Police officers in Maine's second largest city are working under a new drug-testing policy instituted after the overdose of an officer.…
-
AUBURN, Maine - Court records show a Maine police officer who died in February from an opioid overdose stole drugs from dealers to use and sell.The drug…
-
Lewiston Police say they have determined that the death of officer Nicholas Meserve in February was caused by an accidental overdose of Fentanyl. Police…
-
Lewiston police officer Nicholas Meserve's death in February was the result of an overdose of the opioid drug fentanyl, says the city's Police Chief,…