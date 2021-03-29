-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., October 4 at 10:00 pmSat., October 6 at 11:00 amAn honest yet surprisingly hopeful look at what addiction really looks…
-
President Barack Obama wants a billion-dollar boost in spending to combat the country’s opiate crisis — an increase that could benefit treatment and…
-
MONTPELIER, Vt. - The six New England governors are urging leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives to expand the types of medical practitioners who…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Less than two months after U.S. Sen. Angus King and Gov. Paul LePage held separate drug summits on Maine's opiate problem, a broad, new…
-
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Police Department announced this week that it's taking action to get people addicted to opiates into treatment.The…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Like so many states, Maine is in the grip of an opiate epidemic that shows no signs of slowing down. While other states have expanded…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - While Gov. LePage is calling for more funding to continue the War on Drugs, others say the time has come for an entirely different…