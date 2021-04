Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., October 4 at 10:00 pm

Sat., October 6 at 11:00 am

An honest yet surprisingly hopeful look at what addiction really looks like; who is working on the grassroots level to fight it and how we can help with recovery efforts in our own communities.

More information and contact information for The Heroin Effect can be found at theheroineffect.com.

Produced by Karlina Lyons, Directed by Michael Venn and Post Production Supervisor Michael Bernard.